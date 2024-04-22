In the News: Star Tribune Features Interdisciplinary Course Taking Place at Schoenecker Center

Liz Navratil, higher education reporter at the Star Tribune, recently visited the University of St. Thomas’ Musical Acoustics class – taught at the Schoenecker Center by music professor Doug Orzolek and physics professor Jeff Jalkio – to learn more about the interdisciplinary learning take place in the university’s new academic facility.

Music professor Doug Orzolek has been teaching the acoustics class at the University of St. Thomas for more than 20 years, alongside a physics professor. He enjoys watching how music and science students approach the same tasks from different perspectives, teaching each other how to view their disciplines in new ways.

“We want them to become independent thinkers and learners and scholars, asking these questions that feel random and out of the blue,” Orzolek said.