In the News: David Harris Discusses Somali Concert at St. Thomas with MPR

As the University of St. Thomas embraces Somali culture in preparation for its Meet You at the Crossroads salon concert on Sunday, April 6, Minnesota Public Radio spoke to David Harris, director of music at the Jay Phillips Center about the event.
From the story: “This is really about the life of the city. There are more cultural groups in the Twin Cities than ever,” said David Jordan Harris, who works with the Jay Phillips Center and curated the concert. “Yet, do we know each other? How do we learn about each other? And you know, no better method than our musical traditions.”
Meet You at the Crossroads will bring together Somali blues and songs inspired by Black gospel music. The idea came from a previous experiment Harris developed with Beck Lee, who runs the Cultural Fluency Initiative.