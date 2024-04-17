In Our Prayers: Mary Jo ‘Josie’ Driscoll

Mary Jo “Josie” Driscoll, a University of St. Thomas employee for more than 35 years, died unexpectedly on March 24.
During her time at St. Thomas, Driscoll worked in the Dean of Students Office and the office of the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Driscoll retired in 2004 but returned to St. Thomas shortly after and worked part time in University Relations, retiring again in 2014. Her quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her – she left a lasting impression on students, staff and faculty.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at Assumption Church, 51 7th St. W., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior.