In Our Prayers: Professor James Ahler

Jim was the consummate social scientist. He realized that the ability of sociologists to contribute to our knowledge of the world depended on the quality and rigor of their research. For this reason, Jim led the movement to ensure that students majoring in the department would develop an understanding of how sociologists collected and analyzed data and the ethical issues involved in doing so. He created and regularly taught a two-course sequence on research methods and data analysis. Students in the sequence not only learned about social research, they also acquired marketable skills. Shortly after Jim retired, the department created an annual award to be given to the student who most excelled in the study of methods and statistics. It is named The James Ahler Award. It is a tangible reminder of his lasting impact.