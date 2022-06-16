In the News: Advising St. Paul on Reparations Plans

Yohuru Williams, founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, is quoted in a Star Tribune article about the city of St. Paul's intent to make reparations to Black descendants of slaves.

At a June 15 council meeting, Williams and other members of the city's reparations advisory group made recommendations as St. Paul considers how to make the reparations a reality.

From the article: Members of a reparations advisory group recommended next steps for St. Paul leaders, including the creation of a permanent city commission that would work on repairing "the damage caused by public and private systemic racism," which has resulted in racial disparities across a slew of metrics.