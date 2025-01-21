In the News: Ali Ling Co-Authors Study on PFAS Pollution Costs in Europe

Ali Ling, assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, was recently quoted in The Guardian for a story about the cost of cleaning up toxic PFAS pollution.

From the story:

Just to clean up existing legacy pollution in the UK, analysis has found it will cost an estimated £428m every year for the next 20 years, based on existing cost data. This would cover remediating contaminated soils, landfill leachate and to treat 5% of the drinking water in large water supply zones for just the two regulated PFAS compounds, PFOS and PFOA. These costs are conservative, as they only include decontamination costs, not socioeconomic costs or potential costs to the health system. It also assumes that PFAS emissions stop immediately.

“The ‘legacy’ cost scenario we developed represents the minimum costs needed to manage environmental health risks from past actions related to PFAS that are currently regulated,” said Ali Ling of the St. Thomas School of Engineering.