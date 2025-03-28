In the News: Rachel Moran on Milwaukee County Brady List

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with TMJ4 News about a criminal complaint involving Milwaukee police officers Chad Boyack and Anthony Milone.

From the story:

Public defenders and a former defendant want to know why two Milwaukee police officers are not on the Brady list despite being deemed not credible in a criminal case by a Milwaukee County judge.

The Brady list tracks officers with alleged credibility concerns due to accusations of past crimes, dishonesty, bias or other integrity issues. ...

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers Chad Boyack and Anthony Milone pulled Lewis Moore over for allegedly driving double the speed limit. ...

Rachel Moran is a professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. She’s studied Brady list material across the country.

“That’s almost the most classic form of Brady material, is evidence that an officer has engaged in deception and that a judge concluded the officer isn’t credible,” she said.