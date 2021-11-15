In the News: Andrew Babula on the Twin Cities Housing Market

Director of the St. Thomas real estate program Andrew Babula commented for the Star Tribune on how the pandemic has shaped the current housing market in the Twin Cities.



From the article: Andrew Babula, director of the real estate program at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, said that the housing market in the Twin Cities metro area has been affected by an unprecedented set of circumstances — all at the same time.



"A lot of other things drive the decision," he said. "But the trend is definitely in favor of high activity and growth in Minneapolis."