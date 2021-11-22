In the News: Archbishop Ireland inspires Archbishop Gomez’s address to brother bishops

That Archbishop John Ireland founded The Saint Paul Seminary and the now University of St. Thomas is mentioned in this Catholic Spirit article. Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles quoted Ireland in a recent address during the General Assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Gomez repeated Ireland's quote:
“The next century of the life of the Church in America will be what we make it. … As we will it, so shall the story be. … There is so much at stake for God and souls, for Church and country!”
From the article: Elected to a three-year term as USCCB president in 2019, Archbishop Gomez said Archbishop Ireland’s “The Mission of Catholics in America” address teaches that “every Catholic shares responsibility for the Church’s mission,” and that “the Church’s purpose does not change with the culture, or the politics, or the spirit of the age.”