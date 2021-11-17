In the News: Bobby Rogers and The Bureau Capture the Innocence of Faith

Artist Bobby Rogers' new exhibition, "Innocence of Faith," is displayed in the O'Shaughnessy Educational Center at St. Thomas until Dec. 17. Rogers discussed with Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine how he worked with St. Thomas exhibit curator Marria Thompson and why he chose St. Thomas as the place to display his new art.



From the article: “We knew we had this project on the horizon, and at the same time St. Thomas offered me a space to exhibit work and asked if I had any ideas,” Rogers says. “We knew we could easily find a Black or an Islamic space. But we’re always thinking, especially with this project, How do we disrupt the status quo, but how do we do it in a really intimate and beautiful way?”



Almost immediately after seeing St. Thomas’ Department of Art History Gallery — tucked away yet prominent, not in your face yet unmissable, Rogers realized it was perfect.