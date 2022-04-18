In the News: Dan McLaughlin on Successful Business Ecosystems

Senior Executive Fellow at the Opus College of Business Dan McLaughlin wrote a column for the Star Tribune explaining how hospitals can create a successful business ecosystem.



From the column: The coronavirus pandemic has forced most industries to reimagine their business models. For Minnesota's health care systems, the necessity of implementing new models of care has accelerated change, and these changes are now transforming them into business ecosystems.



Ecosystems are a set of disparate initiatives combined to deliver consistent value to the customer.



Disney is a prominent example that uses its multichannel brand with theme parks, movies, streaming, cruises, toys, apparel and games to consistently deliver a high-quality product. The transformation of health systems to ecosystems can be a model for any business as they contain three key strategies.