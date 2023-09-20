In the News: Dave Vang on Union Demands for Meatpacking Workers at Hormel Plant

Dave Vang, finance professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with KARE 11 about contract negotiations happening in Austin, Minnesota, where Hormel meatpacking workers are demanding higher wages after the company made record profits.

From the story:

The Hormel workers marched on Labor Day to highlight their demands – including higher wages and pensions after they said Hormel made record profits. The UFCW says Hormel’s gross profits reached $2.052 billion over the past 12 months.

The Austin plant employs over 1,700 UFCW members, according to the union.

“Given what happened last time in the ’80s, I think there’s going to be a tremendous amount of resistance on the part of the union to even allow that to happen,” said Vang. ...

However, Vang says if there is a strike, Minnesota might see the price of meat go up, and growers may feel the pain, too.