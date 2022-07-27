In the News: David Vang on Pool Contractor Accusations

Opus College of Business Finance Professor David Vang spoke with WCCO-TV on recent allegations of a local pool contractor taking thousands of dollars from families without finishing the work.
From the article: Regarding the federal loans, Vang said, "You could use it directly for payroll expense, you also could use it for paying interest on loans, you could also use it for overhead."
Vang says the program came with some complications. 'The speed that they wanted to get the funds out there meant we didn't have accountability, but at the same time we had to allow for the speed because otherwise the firms would've went under," Vang said.