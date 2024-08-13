In the News: David Vang on Relatively Low Gas Prices

University of St. Thomas Finance Professor David Vang spoke with WCCO-TV about the relatively low gas prices, which could make it a great time for a summer road trip.

From the story:

According to AAA, the Minnesota average per gallon is more than 40 cents lower than it was at this time last year.

Data from GasBuddy shows prices in Minnesota seem to have settled in around $3.30 to $3.37.

“Right now, they’re kind of historically low compared to recent history,” said Dave Vang, a finance professor at the University of St. Thomas.

Vang says two things are leading to the lower prices: a healthy global oil supply and Minnesota’s refineries operating at full summer capacity.