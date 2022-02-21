In the News: David Vang on Rising Gas Prices

Finance professor David Vang joined WCCO News to discuss the rising gas prices in America, and how they will affect Minnesota citizens.



From the article: David Vang, a University of St. Thomas finance professor, says supply and demand fluctuations can immediately impact prices at the pump. Right now, he says supplies are tight, mostly due to the pandemic.



Vang says prices also reflect future projections, including the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



“Russia is a major oil producer,” he said. “They may be shutting off supplies to Europe if things get really hot, so the market’s trying to price that in as well.”