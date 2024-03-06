In the News: Don Weinkauf on the Interdisciplinary Nature of the Schoenecker Center

The University of St. Thomas recently unveiled the Schoenecker Center, a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate a wide range of classes, including those in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). Beyond its educational offerings, the center also serves as a cornerstone in the university’s commitment to sustainability, with ambitious goals set to further advance eco-friendly practices on campus.

Don Weinkauf, dean of the School of Engineering, was recently quoted in a story from Western Builder on the uniqueness of this all-new academic facility in St. Paul.

From the story:

Construction activities are wrapping up at the new $110 million Schoenecker Center on the south campus of the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota, blending arts and sciences in one integrated facility.

“This all-new building was designed in collaboration with multiple industry partners to ensure St. Thomas is preparing students to meet the needs of employers now and into the future,” said Bryce Butzer, director of public relations at the university. “We believe the Schoenecker Center will allow the university to establish a national model for bolder, more interdisciplinary learning, while fueling innovation across multiple industries.”

The new 130,000-square-foot center brings together education for science, technology, engineering, liberal arts, and math (STEAM).

“This building is actually not about contradictions, but an ideal,” School of Engineering Dean Don Weinkauf said at the groundbreaking. “Forward-thinking students thrive at St. Thomas because they come with something more. They come with what I would call an ‘and’ spirit. Great at mathematics and athletics. Great at playing music and designing bridges.”