In the News: Dr. Artika Tyner on the Racial Wealth Gap

Law Professor and Founding Director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice Dr. Artika Tyner spoke with FOX 9 News on the racial wealth gap within America.



From the article: The racial wealth gap between Black people and white people is projected to take 228 years to bridge, according to research from the University of St. Thomas. Identifying the challenges and facing the reality of contributing factors is the first step toward addressing the issue.



Scholars and economists have identified many contributing factors to the wealth gap disparities in education, homeownership, criminal justice and lack of access to jobs. FOX 9 spoke with Artika Tyner, a professor of law at the University of St. Thomas whose research on the racial wealth gap gives us insight into the history and why the problem exists in Minnesota.



Watch the interview below: