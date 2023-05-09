In the News: Dr. Buffy Smith on the Importance of Affordable College Options for Students and Families

Dr. Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder about DFC’s affordable two-year associate degree program and block party event aimed at raising awareness.

“We are a premier, two-year program for under-resourced scholars but we say we are the best-kept secret in Minnesota,” said Dr. Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College. “We don’t want to be that. We want everyone to know what we do, who we serve, and our magnificent outcomes.