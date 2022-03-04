St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan joined Vineeta Sawkar with WCCO Radio to discuss her decision to leave St. Thomas and the legacy that she will leave behind. Sullivan spoke on some of her favorite Tommie memories and the community that she enjoyed over the last nine years.
Listen to the interview below:
Photo by Mark Brown
In the News: Dr. Julie Sullivan Leaving a Legacy Behind at St. Thomas
St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan joined Vineeta Sawkar with WCCO Radio to discuss her decision to leave St. Thomas and the legacy that she will leave behind. Sullivan spoke on some of her favorite Tommie memories and the community that she enjoyed over the last nine years.