In the News: Dr. Lisa Waldner on the Arrest of Minnesota Militia Men

Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Dr. Lisa Waldner spoke with KARE 11 News on the recent arrest and trial of two Minnesota militia men.



From the article: "What they’re most concerned about is what they consider government overreach, and they're very anti-police," Lisa Waldner, a sociology and criminal justice professor at the University of St. Thomas, told KARE.



"I don’t think they were that concerned about George Floyd being killed. I think the interest was, 'Well, people are mad at the police, let’s join in and create chaos.' The idea is to link up with other groups where their goals can align."



Watch the interview below: