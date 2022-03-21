In the News: Dr. Manjeet Rege on Preventing Cyberattacks in Businesses

Professor and Director of the Center for Applied AI, Dr. Manjeet Rege, wrote a column for the Star Tribune explaining how business leaders can prevent cyberattacks.



From the column: To prevent cyberattacks, always train your staff – all employees, not just tech departments – on security measures. They should be kept updated on new types of attacks so they are on the lookout for common e-mail tactics, for example.



In addition, it is very important to always update the organization's systems and perform regular backups of essential data.



Another critical step is collaborating with other organizations on security measures, especially those who have fallen prey to these cyberattacks. Information-sharing is key since technology is constantly improving, including methods of attacks.