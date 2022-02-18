In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on Racism in Minnesota Schools

Director of the Racial Justice Initiative at St. Thomas, Dr. Yohuru Williams, spoke with KARE 11 News about the racism surrounding schools in Minnesota.



From the article: Dr. Yohuru Williams, a professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, says the issue of reported acts of racism in schools isn't anything new.



"When you talk about many of these districts where there are low numbers of students of color, this is just the everyday reality of operating in spaces where there are not large numbers of students of color," he said.