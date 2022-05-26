In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on the Second Anniversary of the Death of George Floyd

On the topic of progress, Williams said, "Well, this is a challenge because unfortunately as Americans we always want a tragedy with a happy ending, and we have a sitcom understanding of moments like this. We're now witnessing this again unfortunately with Uvaldi and the shooting there, going back to Sandy Hook. We assume that we can address things in a very short period of time, when in reality, these are long, traumatic efforts that are necessary in order to really achieve reform."