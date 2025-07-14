In the News: Emerging Media Professor Emeritus on Paramount/CBS Settling Lawsuit with a U.S. President

Dr. Mark Neuzil, professor emeritus of Emerging Media in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, was a guest on Vineeta Sawkar's morning show on WCCO-AM on Wednesday, July 9. He discussed the recent settlement of a lawsuit by President Donald Trump brought against Paramount/CBS News over the editing of a story about Kamala Harris that aired on 60 Minutes during the election.

From the episode, Neuzil said:

"It's an extraordinary moment in journalism, probably not such an extraordinary moment in business. In the capitalism and capitalistic system, the idea that a sitting president can sue over news coverage of someone not even him and essentially win an out-of-court settlement is unheard of. ... But the company, Paramount, decided that it would be probably in its best economic interest to settle rather than to fight it. ...

Editing is all part of the journalistic process and because of space and time limitations there always has to be editing at that level.