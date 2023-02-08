In the News: Head Coach Rico Blasi on St. Thomas Men’s Hockey Win Over Nationally Ranked MSU Mankato

Rico Blasi , head coach of the men’s hockey team at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about their strides this season and having the right mindset for success.

“We’re all about making sure that we develop the student-athlete, and we’re going to be student-athletes at St. Thomas,” Blasi said. “We're going to do it the right way. And you don’t give that kind of money without a responsibility for us as coaches and players to make sure that we’re doing that.”