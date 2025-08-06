In the News: How St. Thomas Is Creating a Culture of Encounter

Senior Naomi Peters, majoring in finance and entrepreneurship with minors in Catholic studies and interfaith leadership, wrote an article about a culture of encounter in Interfaith America magazine. She quoted Hans Gustafson, senior adjunct faculty and director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies, as she detailed the steps needed to create successful cross-cultural conversations.

From the story:

Designed and hosted this spring by the University of St. Thomas, the 2025 Culture of Encounter Ideas Festival wasn’t just a campus event series – it was a public humanities experiment rooted in the late Pope Francis’ call for a “culture of encounter.”