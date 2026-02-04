In the News: Jena Zangs on AI Chatbots in Higher Education

Jena Zangs, chief data and analytics officer at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with University Business examining the rapid rise of AI chatbot use among college administrators. Zangs emphasized that while chatbots can help leaders work more efficiently, institutions must remain cautious about data security, privacy protections and the limits of relying on AI tools without clear governance and human oversight.

These insights follow her inclusion on EdTech Magazine’s list of higher education influencers to watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in responsible and strategic AI adoption.

From the article:

Administrators across institutions can work better and faster with chatbots and AI-embedded systems, says Jena Zangs, chief data and analytics officer at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

But administrators who over-rely on information that AI regurgitates from the Internet run the risk of burying their own ideas.