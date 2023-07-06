In the News: John Abraham Joins CNN to Discuss Earth’s Hottest Day on Record

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined CNN International to discuss rising global temperatures, El Niño’s effect on weather patterns and what humans can do to help slow the trajectory of climate change.

From the story:

John Abraham is a climate scientist and professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. He appeared after Weir on CNN International and was asked how these new records affect the target of keeping temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.

“I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we are going to blow through that target,” he said, adding humans are not doing enough to slow down greenhouse gas emissions after decades of burning fossil fuels. ...

I was somewhat surprised to hear Abraham close on a positive note, arguing the world is “at a tipping point right now in the economics of clean energy.”

“You can now power your homes and your businesses and your cars with solar and wind power just as cheaply as with coal,” he argued.

“In the old days, if you took climate change seriously, it was a personal, moral, ethical statement you were making. Now, it’s a financial statement you are making.”