In the News: John Wendt on Fan Behavior Regulations

Department of Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus John Wendt authored a Sports Litigation Alert article, “The Consequences of Invading the Pitch,” published March 24. The article concerns the new English Premier League regulations regarding fan behavior and preventative strategies to prevent disorder.

From the article: During the 2021-22 seasons there were a number of instances of pitch invasions and fan violence. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton fan during a pitch invasion. A flare (pyrotechnics) was thrown onto the pitch in the game between Northampton and Mansfield and Mansfield’s Jordan Bowery was shoved by a fan who ran onto the pitch.