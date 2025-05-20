In the News: Tyler Schipper on CNN Regarding Inflation Report

Tyler Schipper, an economist and associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, recently talked to CNN regarding the inflation report.

From the story:

U.S. inflation slowed to its lowest rate in more than four years, an unexpected and welcome development at a time when President Donald Trump’s dramatically escalated tariffs are expected to cause prices to rise.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% last month, bringing the annual inflation rate to 2.3%, an unexpectedly cooler reading than the 2.4% increase seen in March, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. ...

However, what’s been a yearslong unwinding of post-pandemic inflation also isn’t expected to last.