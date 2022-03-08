In the News: John Wendt on Doping in Horseracing

Department of Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus wrote an article, “ Judge’s Decision Puts the Focus on Doping in Horseracing ,” that was accepted by and appeared in Sports Litigation Alert. The publication tracks legal developments as they occur in amateur and professional athletics as well as legislative issues that impact sports law professionals.

From the article: The fight against doping in horseracing just got very serious. On Dec. 17, 2021, well-known horse trainer Jorge Navarro was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a performance-enhancing drug scandal in the horse racing industry. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil also ordered Navarro pay $26,860,514 in restitution for the fraud perpetrated through his doping program.