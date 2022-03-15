In the News: John Wendt on United States of America v. Seth Fishman

Department of Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus wrote an article, “Tightening the Reins on Doping in Horseracing,” that was accepted by and appeared in Sports Litigation Alert. The publication tracks legal developments as they occur in amateur and professional athletics as well as legislative issues that impact sports law professionals.
From the article: On March 9, 2020, federal officials in New York announced indictments against 27 individuals alleging "the shipment and administration of adulterated and misbranded drugs designed to secretly and dangerously enhance the racing performance of horses beyond their natural ability, a dishonest practice that places the lives of affected animals at risk."