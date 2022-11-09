In the News: Johnny Tauer on the Men's Basketball Team's Inspiring Performance Against No. 9 Creighton

Johnny Tauer , head coach of the University of St. Thomas men's basketball team, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about what it takes to build a team with individuals who come from different backgrounds and have distinct ideas and aspirations, and their motivations behind each game.

"When you look at the storylines behind our team, I think anybody who is interested in college basketball should come to check us out because there's guys who are sort of these [Division III guys] who have chased these dreams and been fearless, and then we've got a lot of young guys who we think are going to be really, really important as we grow our program."