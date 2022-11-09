In the News: Johnny Tauer on the Men's Basketball Team's Inspiring Performance Against No. 9 Creighton

Johnny Tauer, head coach of the University of St. Thomas men's basketball team, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about what it takes to build a team with individuals who come from different backgrounds and have distinct ideas and aspirations, and their motivations behind each game.
This conversation occurred just two days after the Tommies threatened to upset the Top 10-ranked Creighton Blue Jays on national TV.
From the story:
"When you look at the storylines behind our team, I think anybody who is interested in college basketball should come to check us out because there's guys who are sort of these [Division III guys] who have chased these dreams and been fearless, and then we've got a lot of young guys who we think are going to be really, really important as we grow our program."