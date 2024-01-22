In the News: Jukka Kukkonen on Preparing Your Home for an Electric Vehicle

Jukka Kukkonen, EV market and technologies professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about the costs and logistics of installing electric vehicle chargers at home.

From the story:

Still, installing the equipment for an EV at home might seem like a logistical headache, and it might cost some money as well. But it’s usually not difficult, those in the industry said.

“I think it’s pretty fast and easy,” said Jukka Kukkonen, a consultant who teaches about EVs at the University of St. Thomas. “The installation is not that complicated.”

Here is what you need to know about readying your home for an EV as well as some other tips of EV ownership:

There are two kinds of electric vehicle charging a person can have at home: Level 1 and Level 2.

Level 1 is simply plugging a cord that often comes with your EV into a normal household outlet. It doesn’t need any type of home upgrades, making it a cheap and simple option that many people have used and will use for years, Kukkonen said.