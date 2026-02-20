In the News: Kristen Hatfield on University Enrollment

Director of Admissions Kristen Hatfield spoke to Twin Cities Business about recent increases in enrollment for higher education in Minnesota. Virginia-based National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC) released data showing that fall 2025 enrollment in Minnesota higher education institutions rose 2% over the previous year. Students appear to prefer programs and majors offering clear return of investment.

From the article:

The University of St. Thomas has consistently had a focus on “market demand,” says Kristen Hatfield, the university’s director of undergraduate admissions. Currently, she notes, “there’s market demand for all things health-related.” That’s one reason St. Thomas launched a nursing program in fall 2022, which now has an annual cohort of 125 students. In fall 2024, St. Thomas added a nutrition major, “an area of growing interest,” Hatfield says. Nutritionists and dietitians are in demand in hospitals and public health organizations, as well as in food sciences and sports.