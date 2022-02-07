Law student Sarah Murtada discussed with KARE 11 News unannounced or no-knock warrants following the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police. Murtada lives in the apartment building where Locke was killed and said she saw the police cars out in front of her building that morning when she went out to walk her dog.
Watch her interview here:
In the News: Law Student Sarah Murtada on No-Knock Warrants
