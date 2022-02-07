Story In the News

In the News: Law Student Sarah Murtada on No-Knock Warrants

Posted on By Media Mentions
KARE11 logo

Law student Sarah Murtada discussed with KARE 11 News unannounced or no-knock warrants following the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police. Murtada lives in the apartment building where Locke was killed and said she saw the police cars out in front of her building that morning when she went out to walk her dog.

Watch her interview here:

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications