In the News: Father Chris Collins on Lenten Prayers for Ailing Pope Francis

Father Chris Collins, University of St. Thomas vice president for mission, spoke to The Minnesota Star Tribune about Pope Francis' illness and importance of prayer during the season of Lent.

According to the story:

Lent, according to Father Chris Collins, "is a chance for everybody to make a new start and experience the grace of God."

Pope Francis' love for immigrants and the poor has made him a true leader of the Catholic Church today. "The pope," said Collins, “came from the developing world, and he brought a perspective of the Global South. That shines through in his prioritization of and care for immigrants and refugees, especially those vulnerable populations moving around the world without a lot of security.”