School of Law Professor Mark Osler was interviewed by Busan English Broadcasting (BeFM) on classified documents being discovered in President Joe Biden's private office. Osler discussed the documents' contents, the Attorney General's probe and possible consequences in the future.

From the interview: "Part of the background is when he left office in 2017, Joe Biden got a new job ... an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania ... he moved some of his things from his office in the White House to that new office for his new job. That's where on November 2nd of last year, they found those documents."