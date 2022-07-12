In the News: Mark Osler on Chauvin Sentencing, Charges

School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke with The Associated Press on ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's charges and the future of his prison sentence.
From the article: “I’ve been in several federal prisons, including prison camps, and they are not country clubs,” said Mark Osler, a professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law. “But I would see it as every unlikely that he would initially be imprisoned at a camp or a ‘low’ classification prison. He’s much more likely to end up at a ‘high’ classification or a ‘medium.’”