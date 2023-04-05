In the News: Mark Osler on Minneapolis Police Department Lawsuit and Impending Consent Decree

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights following the murder of George Floyd, and the impending consent decree to ensure police department practices are legally enforceable.

From the story:

The department issued a scathing report last year critical of how police officers were trained and detailing how MPD had engaged in racial discrimination in many areas over several years.