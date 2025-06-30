In the News: Mark Osler on Pardon System

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler recently spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune about the state’s revamped pardon system.

From the story:

For their anniversary, Jason Sole and his wife flew to Cancun to celebrate.

The airport customs agent greeted him with a question. The same question Sole has been fielding from strangers for almost 20 years.

“What’d you go to prison for?”

It was a question for the 26-year-old who had done time for a drug conviction in 2005. But it was the 46-year-old husband, father and college professor who had to answer, again and again: “Drugs.”

Half a lifetime after he served his time, Sole is ready for his sentence to end.

Sole is one of many Minnesotans petitioning the state for clemency this summer – a pardon for long-ago crimes. If granted, he would no longer have a criminal record. His past would no longer define his present.

Mercy has been part of the legal system as long as there have been laws. Four thousand years ago, the Code of Hammurabi offered the possibility of pardon along with the threat of an eye for an eye. The ancient Romans revered the goddess of clemency. George Washington pardoned two men who had been sentenced to hang as traitors for their roles in the Whiskey Rebellion.