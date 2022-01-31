In the News: Mark Osler on Police Culture in Minneapolis

Law professor Mark Osler commented for the Star Tribune on the trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao and how the verdict of the trial could impact police culture in Minnesota.



From the article: "It's a fascinating case and an important one," said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and now a law professor at the University of St. Thomas. "It is presenting the question of police culture, the culture to stand aside when someone is doing something obviously wrong."



It is rare to charge officers with failure to intervene. However, over the past decades, federal courts occasionally have affirmed an officer's obligation to stop a colleague from assaulting a suspect.