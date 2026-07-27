In the News: Mark Osler on the Cost of Seeking Clemency

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and director of its Federal Commutations Clinic, spoke with the New York Post about the growing industry surrounding presidential pardons. Osler discussed how some applicants are paying millions of dollars for help pursuing clemency and cautioned that expensive lobbying efforts offer no guarantee of success.

From the article:

University of St. Thomas (Minn.) School of Law professor Mark Osler, who also runs a clemency clinic, told The Post that the going rate for services that amount to the promise to use connections to get a person’s name and case in front of Trump is “shocking.”

Top lawyers in Washington, D.C., charge an average of $600 to over $1,000 per hour.

Partners at top firms can charge up to $1,500 per hour for specialized services, according to Clio, a legal management service. ...

“The majority of the people paying big bucks are not getting what they want. A lot of them are scammers being scammed,” Osler warned.