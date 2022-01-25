In the News: Mark Osler on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Mark Osler commented for The New York Times on how the civil rights trial of former officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao could change police culture.



From the article: The case is "important because it centers the discussion on what do other people have a duty to do," said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor who is a professional at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in St. Paul, Minn. "To step up and not defer to wrongdoers. And that's a central discussion in policing right now."