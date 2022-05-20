In the News: Mark Osler on Thomas Lane's Guilty Plea

Law professor Mark Osler shared insight to MPR News, KSTP News and KARE 11 News into the plea agreement taken by former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane.



From the MPR News article: Agreeing to the plea deal in state court may signal that Lane may not be sentenced to much more time in prison at his upcoming federal sentencing, said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.



But Lane’s guilty plea, on top of his earlier conviction in federal court, may also be a sign that courts are taking the actions of police officers seriously.



“What we’ve seen in this case consistently is an accountability for actions that police officers too often aren’t held accountable for. Whether it’s as in the federal case, not taking action, or in this case, aiding and abetting an officer who was doing the wrong thing,” he said.



Watch the interview with KARE 11 News below: