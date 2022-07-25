In the News: Mark Osler on Thomas Lane's Sentencing

School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke with The Associated Press on former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane's sentencing after the murder of George Floyd.
From the article: Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, said Lane was the most likely of the four officers to be allowed to report to prison later.
“He was charged differently, with a less serious crime, the failure to render medical aid,” Osler said. “And a judge is likely to take that into account.”