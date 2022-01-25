Law professor Mark Osler was part of a panel on Twin Cities PBS that discussed what to expect during the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.
Watch the episode below:
In the News: Mark Osler on Twin Cities PBS
