In the News: Mark Sorenson-Wagner Breaks Down Job Hopping vs. Job Hugging

Mark Sorenson-Wagner, director of career development at the University of St. Thomas, joined MPR News to discuss new hiring dynamics as more workers choose to stay in jobs amid an uncertain labor market. Sorenson-Wagner spoke about the rise of “job hugging,” how it differs from traditional job hopping, and what these shifts mean for career growth and workplace stability.



From the conversation:

Chris Farrell: Mark, when you’re talking to students, how do you discuss these trends? People hear that corporate loyalty is declining and job hopping is rising. How do you help students make sense of it?

Mark Sorenson-Wagner: First, it’s important to recognize that getting all your needs met from one job or employer is rare. Many people think about how to meet their needs or grow skills across different experiences. Students start asking what opportunities exist that they don’t currently have, or what they don’t see available internally.

We help students identify what they’re looking for. Most people change jobs or choose to stay based on growth. That could be upward mobility, new skills, management opportunities or financial improvement.