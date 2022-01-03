In the News: Men’s basketball – St. Thomas puts away Western Illinois

St. Thomas men's basketball team defeated Summit League opponent Western Illinois as reported by the Pioneer Press.



From the article: It might have been a new year, but it was deja vu all over again for St. Thomas’ men’s basketball team early in the second half of their game against Western Illinois at Schoenecker Arena on Saturday.



For the third straight game, the Tommies enjoyed a double-digit halftime lead against a Summit League opponent, only to see that lead evaporate. They managed to split the first two games. This time, they engineered a rout.



After seeing a 16-point halftime lead trimmed to five at 49-44, the Tommies (8-7 overall, 2-1 Summit) went on a 10-3 run to regain control of the game and coast to an 89-66 win over the Leathernecks.