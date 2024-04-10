In the News: New Tommie Swim and Dive Coach Matt Bos on Coming to St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas recently welcomed Matt Bos as the new head coach of the Tommie men's and women's swim and dive team. Coach Bos spoke with Swimming World about the opportunity.
Bos has spent more than 20 years coaching, including in Division I at IUPUI and Eastern Illinois.
“I am deeply grateful to Dr. Esten for entrusting me with the leadership of St. Thomas swimming and diving,” Bos said in a university statement. “The Tommies have a storied tradition of excellence in swimming and diving, and I am enthusiastic about preserving this legacy as we continue to navigate the transition into the Division I era. The dedication and motivation of St. Thomas student-athletes is unparalleled, and I am anticipating the opportunity to get to know each and every one of them as we collectively shape the future of Tommie swimming and diving.”